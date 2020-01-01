Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Mesoblast limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.44. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.