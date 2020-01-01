Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 384,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

