MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Shares of MFO remained flat at $$26.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $27.04.

