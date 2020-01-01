Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.60. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 144,778 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

