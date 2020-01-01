Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $11,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,927.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.46. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

