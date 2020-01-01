Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $459.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $459.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00635275 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,713,390 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

