Monetha Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and HitBTC. Monetha has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.