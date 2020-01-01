National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get National Security Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NSEC remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Also, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,561 shares of company stock valued at $380,966. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.