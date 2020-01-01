NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of ASX:NBI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.08 ($1.48). 304,904 shares of the stock were exchanged. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.06.

