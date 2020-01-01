Neo Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Neo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $628.60 million and $342.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Cobinhood and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, COSS, OKEx, OTCBTC, Allcoin, Koinex, Ovis, Kucoin, BitMart, CoinEx, Huobi, Coinrail, Tidebit, LBank, Bitbns, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bitinka, BigONE, Bitfinex, Upbit, Binance, Coinnest, Bibox, Switcheo Network, TDAX, CoinEgg, Liquid, ZB.COM, BCEX, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinBene, Gate.io, Livecoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

