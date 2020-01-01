Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Up 6.2%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75, 729,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 850,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEPT. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

