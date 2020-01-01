Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.37

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.37 and traded as low as $30.15. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2,779,032 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$32.37.

In other Newcrest Mining news, insider Sandeep Biswas 140,074 shares of Newcrest Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

