NIX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. NIX has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $56,608.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01821715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.02846309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00577219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00631014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062562 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00390890 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

