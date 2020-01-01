Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will announce $180.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.50 million. Noble Midstream Partners posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $656.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $659.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $864.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $899.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

In related news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBLX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

