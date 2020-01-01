NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Tops $308,113.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $308,113.00 and approximately $2,147.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,700,440 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

