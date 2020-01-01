North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.62. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

