Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,056,900 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

