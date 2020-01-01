Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.00 and the lowest is $4.60. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $4.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $20.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $237.08 and a 12-month high of $383.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,811.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 540.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

