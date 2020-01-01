Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Argus set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 940,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,241. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Insiders have sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

