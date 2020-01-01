NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.68 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $14.68 million and $4,324.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 157.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

