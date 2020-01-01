Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52, 14,683,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 7,276,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,078 shares in the company, valued at $222,028.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $429,070. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

