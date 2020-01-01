OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.42

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $11.18. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 3,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

