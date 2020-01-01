Ondori (RSTR) One Day Volume Hits $180.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Ondori has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $180.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000825 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 145.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official website is rstr.io

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

