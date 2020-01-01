One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Trading 13% Higher

One Horizon Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OHGI) traded up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11, 24,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 196,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.