Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opera an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Opera has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts expect that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

