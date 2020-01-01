Opus Price Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Opus has a market cap of $57,076.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

