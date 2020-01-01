OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $316.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the highest is $319.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $303.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $172,082.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

