Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 516,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

