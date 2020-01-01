Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 0.4%

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.54), approximately 4,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Oxford Biodynamics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.51.

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 18,309 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £19,041.36 ($25,047.83).

About Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biodynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biodynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.