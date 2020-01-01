Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 0.4%

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.54), approximately 4,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.53).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.51.
In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 18,309 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £19,041.36 ($25,047.83).
About Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD)
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.
