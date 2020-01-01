Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Up 20.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) shares shot up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.53, 3,717,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,160,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROYT. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

