Peony Market Capitalization Tops $32,754.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $32,754.00 and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

