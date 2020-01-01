Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 79.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 777,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,769. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

