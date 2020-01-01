Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $8.50. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 524,692 shares changing hands.

PDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.18.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

