Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Up 4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 2,172,619 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 945,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

