Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin Sells 18,107 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 881,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

