Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Stock Price Up 4%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 84,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 65,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

