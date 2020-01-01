PlatinumBAR Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $13,413.00 and $9.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.