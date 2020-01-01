PlayChip (PLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $875.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, PlayChip has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $875.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.16 or 0.06054971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036335 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

