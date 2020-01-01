PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PLDT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 83,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PLDT has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $819.96 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.