Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $3.15. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 300,822 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

