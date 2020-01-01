Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $598,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. 380,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,431. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

