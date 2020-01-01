Polymath Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Binance, LATOKEN and Huobi. Polymath has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $7.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00578865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011186 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Koinex, UEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

