PotCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $547.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $547.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01830849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02854620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00631837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062545 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00388122 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,128,880 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

