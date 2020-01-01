PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading Up 1.2%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89, approximately 274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PREKF shares. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

