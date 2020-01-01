Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.08. Precipio shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,482 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Precipio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Precipio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.