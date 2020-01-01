Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.48 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.71), approximately 23,868 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.82 ($1.88).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.27%.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

