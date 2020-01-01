Prothena’s (PRTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 130,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $631.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.32. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. Equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 376.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 30.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 423,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Prothena by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

