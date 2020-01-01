Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 537,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 138,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 111,171 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 257,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

