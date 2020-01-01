Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Up 3.3%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, 1,520 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

