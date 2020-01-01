Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) was down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $464,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

